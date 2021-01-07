FAQ: How COVID Vaccine Approval Process Differs in US, UK & India?

Within a year of the COVID-19 pandemic striking the world, vaccines against the virus have started being administered in some countries. A few others, like India, are gearing up for the vaccination drive, even as the late-stage clinical trials are underway.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in multiple countries.

As vaccines begin to be rolled out after due evaluation by regulators, we take a look at the approval processes adopted by India, United States, and United Kingdom to understand what are their rules and regulations for emergency authorisations.