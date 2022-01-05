Uttar Pradesh Imposes New COVID-19 Curbs, Here's What's Allowed & What's Not
The night curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of the earlier 11 pm to 5 am.
The Uttar Pradesh government, in a late-night decision on Tuesday, 4 January, has announced a slew of restrictions as the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 3,000-mark.
The new curbs, which will be imposed in districts where the number of active cases cross 1,000, will come into effect from Thursday.
Here's what's allowed and what's not:
Will there be a night curfew?
Yes. Night curfew hours will be extended in the state from Thursday. Instead of the previously stipulated 11 pm to 5 am, the curfew will remain in place from 10 pm to 6 am.
Will restaurants and cinema halls be open?
As per the new rules, for districts in the state that cross 1,000 active cases, public places like restaurants, cinema halls, and spas will function at 50 percent of their total seating capacity.
Will gyms be open?
Gyms, pools, and water parks will remain closed in these districts.
What about marriages?
For weddings and other functions taking place in closed spaces, not more than 100 people can assemble. For functions taking place in open spaces, only 50 percent of a ground's total capacity can be filled.
Will schools be open?
School for classes up to the 10th grade will remain shut from 6 January to 14 January.
Are there any other guidelines?
COVID-19 help desks will be set up at religious institutions and masks will be mandatorily worn at these sites. Help desks will also be set up at restaurants, hotels and cinema halls, where thermal scanning of the patrons will be conducted.
The decisions were announced after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a late-night meeting held with Team 9 – a group of top state officials.
It was decided at the meeting that COVID help desks are to be immediately set up in all government, quasi-government and private institutions, trusts, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels, restaurants, and industrial units.
The state government will also be activating all monitoring committees and integrated command and control centres (ICCC).
"The chief minister further said that all ICCCs should be kept active 24x7 and their numbers should be widely publicised. These should be monitored regularly. A panel of specialists should be available in all ICCCs. A 48-hour negative RT PCR test will be required for anyone visiting the Magh mela in Prayagraj later this month," a state government spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
COVID-19 Testing in UP
The chief minister has said that a minimum of 3-4 lakh tests per day should be done in the state. Over the past few days, it has been carrying out an average of 1.5-1.7 lakh tests since the number of cases started showing an uptrend.
He has also said that the previous records of private testing labs should be checked before they are authorised to carry out COVID-19 tests this time. Nodal officers are being appointed who will maintain a check in their districts.
The highly transmissible Omicron variant was confirmed in 23 people in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of people affected by the variant in the state to 31. All those who have come in contact with these patients are being traced and tested.
