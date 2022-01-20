UK Removes COVID Restrictions: Are Masks Still Mandatory? Will Offices Reopen?
Here's all you need to know about the new rules in UK.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that most of the COVID-19 restrictions in UK will be removed starting Thursday, 20 January.
Are masks still mandatory? What are the restrictions on self-isolation? Will the offices re-open? Here is all you need to know:
Why are the restrictions removed/eased?
According to the BBC, the restrictions are removed/eased in view of the following:
Government scientists reveal, Omicron infections have already peaked.
Cases of hospitalisation are falling in England (except for Northern England).
Over 90 percent of those aged more than 60 years, have had booster doses.
Official figures show infections have dropped in most parts.
Are masks still mandatory?
Face masks or face coverings are no longer mandatory in:
Public places (from 27 January)
Secondary school classrooms (starting 20 January)
What about COVID Passports?
The COVID passports or NHS COVID Pass which shows the vaccination and test status, is no longer mandatory for entering nights clubs or other big events.
However, the organisers could choose to use the Pass if they wished to.
Are the regulations on self-isolation still there?
The requirement for a five-day self-isolation on testing COVID positive, still remains for now.
This regulation will be lifted on 24 March (or sooner after analysing the COVID status).
Will the offices reopen?
People are no longer encouraged to work-from-home and are asked to discuss with their employers regarding offline work from 20 January.
Is it the same for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland?
Even though Scotland and Wales set their own public health restrictions, they have made similar relaxations in restrictions.
Northern Ireland, however, has not yet confirmed anything regarding the same.
What are the relaxations for Scotland?
Scotland has stated that there will be no restrictions on:
Number of people at outdoor events.
Number of households that can meet indoor or outdoor (starting 24 January).
There will not be any need for physical distancing within groups at:
(starting 24 January)
Bars
Restaurants
Cinemas
Theaters
Gyms
Other indoor and outdoor venues.
How is Wales going about it?
In Wales, there will be no limits on the number of people attending:
Outdoor events (starting 21 January).
Indoor places like pubs, restaurants, cinema, etc. (starting 28 January)
Currently, a maximum of 500 people can attend outdoor events.
(Inputs from BBC)
