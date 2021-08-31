Telangana HC Stays Reopening of Residential, Welfare Schools

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, 31 August, imposed an interim stay on the state government’s order for the reopening of all residential and welfare schools in Telangana from 1 September, due to the lack of a detailed SOP for precaution from COVID-19.

Following the state government’s order on 23 August, Balakrishna, a private school teacher, had moved the Telangana High Court.

In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Balakrishna said that it is 'undeserving' to conduct physical classes in the backdrop of reports of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and had urged the High Court to stop the government orders to reopen the schools, The News Minute reported.