Tamil Nadu Lifts Night Curfew: What Are the New Rules? When Will Schools Reopen?
What are the relaxations? Which restrictions are to remain in place? Here is all you need to know.
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, 27 January, ordered to withdraw the night curfew and resume classes from 1 February in Tamil Nadu. This decision came after the CM had a meeting with Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in presence of other officials.
What are the relaxations? Which restrictions are to remain in place? Here is all you need to know:
Which educational institutions will re-open?
The following educational institutions will re-open from 1 February:
Schools for Classes 1-12.
Colleges (except for the COVID care centres).
Universities (except for the COVID care centres).
Training centres.
What about nursery classes?
Nursery classes and play schools will remain closed until further orders.
Will there still be curfews and lockdown?
Night curfews from 10 pm to 5 am along with Sunday lockdowns have been withdrawn.
Are public gatherings allowed?
Public gatherings such as the following are banned:
Social events
Cultural events
Political events
Exhibitions
The urban local body polls will be held according to the guidelines issued by State Election Commission.
How many people can attend marriages and funerals?
The maximum number of people allowed are:
100 people (weddings).
50 people (funerals).
Can public places operate?
Public places, such as the following, can operate at 50 percent of their capacities:
Restaurants
Hotels
Cinema
Shops
Sports stadium (indoor)
Parlours
Spas
Gyms
Amusement parks (excluding water activities)
What about people in containment zones?
People in containment zones can only move out for essential services/activities.
What about the other COVID-19 guidelines in the state?
The other COVID-19 guidelines in the state will remain in place from 1 February to 15 February.
Why have these relaxations been ordered?
The relaxations came after considering the following:
A fall in COVID-19 cases.
Sufficient medical facilities.
Lesser rate of hospitalisation.
(Inputs from IANS and The Indian Express)
