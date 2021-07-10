Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till 19 July: What's Allowed? What's Not?
The new set of guidelines will come into effect from Monday, 12 July.
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, 10 July, decided to extend the COVID-induced lockdown in the state till 19 July, but with certain restrictions eased further.
The new set of guidelines will come into effect from Monday, 12 July. Here's everything you need to know about the extended lockdown in the state.
Will shops be open?
All shops, commercial activities that were permitted till 8 pm will now be permitted to function till 9 pm. This includes hotels, tea-stalls, bakeries, roadside shops, etc, which can function with 50 percent occupancy.
Are dine-in places open?
Dine-in facility is now permitted in restaurants, bakeries with 50 percent occupancy from 6 am to 9 pm.
Will school and colleges re-open?
Not yet. According to the new guidelines issued, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.
Will I be able to take offline exams?
Recruitment exams conducted by the state and central governments have been allowed, as announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Will I be able to use public transport?
Buses can operate within districts and between districts with the number of passengers capped at 50 percent of seat capacity. The TN government has removed the requirement of e-passes for inter-district travel.
Inter-state private bus transport and international air travel except the ones allowed by the Centre remain prohibited. However, the Stalin-led government had made an exception for traveling to Union territory of Puducherry. Travelling in the metro is also permitted at 50 percent seating capacity.
Will I be able to go to office?
According to the guidelines issued, IT offices can now operate with 50 percent attendance.
What about social gatherings?
A maximum of 50 guests are allowed for wedding functions and not more than 20 people can take part in a funeral. All other social, political, cultural gatherings remain prohibited.
Will I be able to go to a cinema hall to watch a movie?
No, cinema halls will continue to remain closed.
Will I be able to go to an amusement park?
Amusement parks can re-open, with a cap of 50 percent capacity. However, only events and rides in open spaces shall be permitted and water rides shall not be allowed.
Can I visit a monument or a museum?
Museums, monuments, and archaeological excavation sites shall be permitted to be open from 10 am to 5 pm.
What about religious places?
Religious places are allowed to re-open. However, 'Thiruvizhakkal' and 'Kudamuzhukku' shall not be permitted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.