Tamil Nadu Announces Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown: What's Allowed & What's Not?

What are the latest rules? Here's all you need to know.

Mythreyee Ramesh
Published
<div class="paragraphs"><p>What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know. Image used for representational purpose.</p></div>
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Wednesday, 5 January, announced a slew of restrictions including night curfew and Sunday lockdown.

What are the night curfew timings?

Tamil Nadu government has announced night curfew, starting 6 January, between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.

What will be closed during night curfew?

All commercial complexes, establishments, shops, hotels will not be allowed to function during this time.

Which mode of transportation will be allowed?

Public and private transportation will be allowed.

What are the rules for Sunday lockdown?

  • Complete lockdown announced on Sunday, 9 January

  • Only essential services will be allowed

  • Petrol pumps will be allowed to function 24X7

  • 50 percent occupancy in all busses, trains, metros.

Are there any restrictions on Pongal?

Pongal festivities organised by both government and private organisations have been postponed. Watch this space for more restrictions.

What are the SOPs for temple?

Places of worship to be closed to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

What are the rules for educational institutions?

  • No classes for play school/kindergarten

  • Only online classes for classes 1 to 9

  • Physical classes for classes 10 to 12

  • No training and coaching centres

  • Exhibitions/book fairs put off.

Can I go to the beach?

Beaches across Chennai are open only for walking.

What are the general rules?

  • No public/cultural meetings allowed

  • Fish/meat/vegetable markets to be de-congested

  • Double vaccination mandatory for staff/owners of commercial establishments, private establishments, cinema theatres, service sector.

