Taj Mahal Remains Shut, Delhi Monuments Open: What Should I Know?
So, what are the monuments that are opening? What precautions must you take if you are visiting a monument?
More than 100 days after they were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Archaeological Survey of India has allowed the opening of centrally-protected monuments from Monday, 6 July.
However, one of world's seven wonder and India's most attractive tourist destination – the Taj Mahal – will remain closed as it falls under a containment zone.
So, what are the monuments that are opening? What precautions must you take if you are visiting a monument? Here's all you need to know.
Which popular monuments are reopening from 6 July?
Some popular monuments that will open are:
- Most monuments in Delhi like Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, Hauz Khas complex, Humayun's Tomb, Old Fort, and Red Fort
- Golconda Fort and Charminar in Hyderabad
- Stupas in Sanchi, temples in Khajuraho, palaces in Mandu, and rock shelters in Bhimbetka
- Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra
Why are most monuments in Agra shut?
Not just the Taj Mahal, monuments like Fatepur Sikri, Agra Fort, and Sikandra Fort, will also remain shut as they all fall under a containment zone.
Most monuments in Allahabad, Varanasi and Chennai will also remain shut due to the rising number of cases in these regions.
When are Taj Mahal and other Agra monuments likely to open?
As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order, only those monuments falling in non-containment zones will open for visitors.
Is it safe to visit monuments?
There is no specific guideline on this. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has maintained that people should step out of their homes only for essential purposes.
The reopening of monuments also comes at a time when India has overtaken Russia as the third worst-affected country in the world.
Can I visit a monument from another state?
This depends on the travel quarantine guidelines in the state. For example, anyone travelling to Chennai or Delhi from within India, must complete a mandatory 14-day home quarantine before they step out.
Who will be allowed at a monument?
- Only asymptomatic people will be allowed.
- All tourists must undergo thermal screening and temperature check before entering the monument.
How will physical distancing be maintained at monuments?
- There is a cap on the number of visitors allowed at each monument. For example: Qutub Minar and Red Fort are likely to allow 3,000 visitors – 1,500 in each slot.
- There will be designated entry and exit for movement within the monument.
- Visitors should follow a singular route within the monument.
- The security staff must ensure that there is no crowding at any point.
- If needed, ASI can restrict access to some interior parts of the monument.
How can I buy tickets to visit monuments?
Physical sale of tickets has been prohibited until further orders. You will be allowed entry only on e-tickets. These tickets can be purchased on the monument’s website.
If I visit a monument, what are the precautions I should take?
- Maintain physical distance as much as possible
- Wear face cover/mask at all times
- Group photography is not allowed in monuments until further orders
- Vehicles have to be parked in designated areas. Payment to be made via digital transaction.
- Food/eatables are not allowed inside monuments.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.