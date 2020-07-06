Taj Mahal Remains Shut, Delhi Monuments Open: What Should I Know?

More than 100 days after they were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Archaeological Survey of India has allowed the opening of centrally-protected monuments from Monday, 6 July.

However, one of world's seven wonder and India's most attractive tourist destination – the Taj Mahal – will remain closed as it falls under a containment zone.

So, what are the monuments that are opening? What precautions must you take if you are visiting a monument? Here's all you need to know.