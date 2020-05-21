The Airports Authority of India on Thursday, 21 May, issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for airports and passengers for recommencement of domestic flights, a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said domestic flight operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May.Flight travel as you know it will change during coronavirus lockdown with thermal screening, cap on cabin baggage and airlines no longer providing in-flight meal services.Here’s all you need to know about air travel during coronavirus lockdown.What are some basic change in rules that I should know about?It is mandatory for all passengers have to wear masks and gloves in the airport, and during air travelOnly those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airportPassengers will be thermal screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flightAirlines will not provide meal services in flightsIt is mandatory to have Aarogya Setu your mobiles, except children below 14What about physical check-in counters in the airport?No physical check-in at airports will be done. The counters will be closed and only those with web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport.What will happen if I don’t have Aarogya Setu, but have a valid ticket?If you do not have the government contact tracing app, you will not be allowed inside the airport. Further, if the Aarogya Setu doesn't show "green", you will not be permitted entry.Is there a price cap on airline ticket?Yes. According to the Aviation Ministry, airlines are directed to adhere to lower and upper limit fares prescribed by the government for the COVID-19 pandemic period.Who can travel? Who cannot?Vulnerable persons such as elderly, pregnant women, those with health issues are advised to avoid air travel.Domestic Air Travel to Resume: Which Cities Do Flights Operate To?How many hours prior to my flight should I reach the airport?Passengers should reach the airport two hours before departureOnly those whose flights are within four hours of departure will be allowed entry into the terminalAre personal vehicles allowed inside airport premises? How do I get to the airport if not?Personal vehicles are allowed inside airport premises. However, only select cabs allowed to take passengers and staff to the airport or from it. The Centre has said that state governments and administrations must ensure public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew.Is there a limit on the number of bags/suitcases I can carry for domestic travel, according to new guidelines?Only one check-in bag will be allowed and there has been no guideline on check-in luggage. However, trolleys will not be allowed in both departure and arrival terminals, except for special cases. These trollies will be disinfected once the baggage is off-loaded.When will international air travel resume?The government has not indicated when international air travel will resume. Watch this space for more information.