COVID Spike in Maharashtra: What Are the Fresh Restrictions in the State?
The state government, on Thursday, amended its previous order from 24 December and issued a fresh set of guidelines.
In light of the rising COVID-19 cases and growing Omicron threat in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday, 30 December, amended its earlier order from 24 December, and issued a fresh set of guidelines to check the spread of the virus.
They came into effect at 12 am on 31 December.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has also increased restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC, which has also been extended in the city till 15 January.
How many people can attend weddings?
For weddings – whether in enclosed places or open-to-sky spaces – the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons.
The previous order had permitted up to 100 people for indoor weddings and up to 250 persons for outdoor weddings.
What are the SOPs for public gatherings and programmes?
For gatherings or programmes – whether social, cultural, political or religious, whether in enclosed places or open-to-sky spaces – the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons.
How many people can attend funerals?
As for last rites, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons.
What about tourists spots?
In any part of the state, tourist spots or other places that attract large congregations of people, such as beaches, open grounds etc., the competent authority concerned may – as deemed appropriate – impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, in addition to the restrictions issued in the previous circular dated 24 December, 2021.
What are the Mumbai police's restrictions under Section 144 in the city?
The Mumbai Police has prohibited citizens from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places, from 5 pm to 5 am.
What about the previous instructions?
All the other instructions already in place shall continue to be in force till further orders.
In its previous order, the state had permitted restaurants, gyms, spas, hotels, theatres, and cinema halls to operate at 50 percent the usual capacity.
All of them had to declare their full potential as well as the 50 percent capacity.
