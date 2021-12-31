COVID Spike in Maharashtra: What Are the Fresh Restrictions in the State?

In light of the rising COVID-19 cases and growing Omicron threat in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday, 30 December, amended its earlier order from 24 December, and issued a fresh set of guidelines to check the spread of the virus.

They came into effect at 12 am on 31 December.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has also increased restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC, which has also been extended in the city till 15 January.