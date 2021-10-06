Pune Airport To Remain Closed for 14 Days – All You Need to Know

According to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the IAF, runway will be closed from 15 October 8 pm to 30 October 8 am for works.

Pune Airport is part of the IAF base operating from Lohegaon, the function of which is to provide training to the IAF pilots for sortie operations.

The civil enclave controls commercial flights, but the airport is primarily used by the IAF, which also control its air traffic and runway. Pune is in the process of building its own international airport at Purandar.