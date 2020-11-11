FAQ: Who Will Get Pfizer Vaccine First? Can We Stop Wearing Masks?

The companies have shared partial information from the clinical trial based on the first formal review of the data by an outside panel of experts. While the phase 3 trials are still ongoing in the US, no adverse safety concerns have been observed so far, the company said, according to a report by The New York Times.

The trial has enrolled 43,538 volunteers and 38,955 have received their second dose.

They would be seeking emergency authorisation of the vaccine later in November after collecting two-month safety data, as per the recommendation. Pfizer would be looking at manufacturing doses for 15-20 million people, according to company executives.