Pfizer-BioNTech Claims Vaccine 100% Effective in 12-15 Year Olds After 4 Months

Pfizer-BioNTech on Monday, 22 November, said that their COVID-19 vaccine remained 100 percent effective in 12- to 15-year-old children, four months after the second dose.

The companies are hoping that the new data, which involved 2,228 trial participants, will help them get full approval in the United States (US) and worldwide.

Meanwhile, noting that no serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was quoted as saying, "As the global health community works to increase the number of vaccinated people around the world, these additional data provide further confidence in our vaccine's safety and effectiveness profile in adolescents,” news agency AFP reported.