New Quarantine Rules For Indians Travelling to UK Start Today: What Are They?

The new set of guidelines, issued by the UK in the third week of September, which had stirred controversy over its 10-day quarantine rule for all passengers from India despite their vaccination status, comes into effect from Monday, 4 October.

Although the UK had updated its travel guidelines to include Covishield in its list of recognised vaccines, it did not give approval to CoWIN certificate. Hence, the move did not provide any relief from quarantine rules for Indian travellers jabbed with Covishield.

In a reciprocal move, India, too, imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine rule for passengers from the UK travelling to India. That, too, comes into effect on 4 October.