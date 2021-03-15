Maha Issues New COVID Rules: Are Malls Open? Weddings Allowed?
What are the new COVID rules? What does this mean for political, social and religious gatherings in the state?
The Maharashtra government, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, on Monday, 15 March, issued a fresh set of guidelines.
The order titled “Mission Begin Again” will remain in force till 31 March 2021.
“The above measures will remain in force till 31 March 2021 for containment of the COVID-19 epidemic in the State and all Departments of the Government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines. All earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 31 March 2021.”Maharashtra Government
The daily case count in the state was above 15,000 over this weekend, crossing the 16,000-mark on Sunday.
In case of violation of the order, the concerned establishment will be shut down till the time the central government continues to notify COVID-19 as a disaster, and the individuals responsible shall attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act.
So, what are the new rules? What does this mean for political, social and religious gatherings, for movie outings and for visiting places of worship? How many people will be permitted to attend weddings, and how many can attend last rites?
Are Cinema Halls and Restaurants open?
As per the revised order, cinema halls (single screen and multiplexes), hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, conditional to them adhering to the following restrictions:
- No one to be allowed entry unless they are wearing masks
- Temperature measuring devices to be used to ascertain that no one with fever gets entry
- Adequate hand sanitizers to be kept at various convenient locations
- Concerned establishments to ensure presence of enough manpower to enforce wearing of masks, as well as social distancing.
Can I visit a shopping mall?
You can. However, as per the new guidelines, no one will be allowed to enter a shopping mall unless they are wearing masks.
Further, as per the guidelines:
- Temperature measuring devices to be used to ascertain that no one with fever gets entry
- Adequate hand sanitizers to be kept at various convenient locations
- Concerned establishments to ensure presence of enough manpower to enforce wearing of masks, as well as social distancing
- Mall management to ensure that theatres, restaurants, and other establishments inside the mall adhere to all restrictions.
Are social, cultural or political gatherings allowed?
No. Social, cultural and political gatherings are not permitted.
Violation of this guideline will attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act for the owner of the premises on which such gathering is taking place.
Further, the property will be shut till the time the central government continues to notify COVID-19 as a disaster.
But what about weddings?
Weddings can still take place, but not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present at the wedding.
Violation of this norm shall also attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act for the owner of the premises on which the wedding is taking place.
The property, in this case too, will consequently be shut till the time the central government continues to notify COVID-19 as a disaster.
And how many people can be present during last rites?
Not more than 20 people will be permitted to be present for the purposes of performing last rites.
It will be the duty of the local authorities to ensure the same, said the government order.
Is home isolation allowed?
Yes, home isolation is allowed, although with the following restrictions:
- Information to be provided about the same to the local authorities. The said authorities ought to also be informed about the medical professional under whose supervision the home isolation will be adhered to
- A board is to be put up on the door or the location in which the home-isolation is being conducted for 14 days, indicating the presence of a coronavirus patient in the location
- Home quarantine stamp to be affixed on the patient
- Family members are advised to restrict their movements outside to the extent possible, and to never step out without a mask
- Any violation of isolation shall lead to an immediate transfer to a COVID Care Centre designated by the local authority.
Any new guidelines for offices related to health and other essential services?
Yes. Offices related to health and other essential services shall work with 50 percent attendance.
Further, work from home is advised.
Any office found to be violating these norms shall be closed till the time the central government continues to notify COVID-19 as a disaster.
And for religious places?
Management trusts of all religious places to decide and announce the maximum number of visitors per hour allowed in the premises, depending on the availability of space for movement and gathering with social distancing.
Further, the government has advised initiation and use of convenient systems like online reservations for such visits.
Entry to religious places shall be conditional to adherence of following restrictions:
- No one to be allowed entry unless they are wearing masks
- Temperature measuring devices to be used to ascertain that no one with fever gets entry
- Adequate hand sanitizers to be kept at various convenient locations
- Concerned establishments to ensure presence of enough manpower to enforce wearing of masks, as well as social distancing.
