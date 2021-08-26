Needle-Free to Nasal Drops: How New COVID Vaccines May be Administered

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D was granted an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday, 20 August. It is the first needle-free vaccine against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech also received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a study by mixing and matching of Covaxin and Adenoviral Intranasal Vaccine, reported News 18.

According to a report by STAT, the vaccines that are being injected into our arm muscles are only fit for giving protection to our lungs from COVID-19, but not our nasal passages. For the protection of our upper respiratory tracts, we might need intranasal vaccines.

What are needleless vaccines? What are intranasal vaccines? How are they used? Are these methods more effective? Here's everything we know.