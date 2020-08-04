FAQ: Mumbai Eases Lockdown Rules From 5 Aug – What’s Allowed?

As the number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to be above the 1000-mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai has allowed the reopening of shopping malls and other market complexes from 5 August.

A number of other relaxations were allowed under the fresh guidelines issued on Monday, 3 August, as a part of Maharashtra 'Begin Again' rules.

So, what exactly is allowed under the new guidelines? Here’s all you need to know.