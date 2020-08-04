FAQ: Mumbai Eases Lockdown Rules From 5 Aug – What’s Allowed?
So, what exactly is allowed under the new guidelines? Here’s all you need to know.
As the number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to be above the 1000-mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai has allowed the reopening of shopping malls and other market complexes from 5 August.
A number of other relaxations were allowed under the fresh guidelines issued on Monday, 3 August, as a part of Maharashtra 'Begin Again' rules.
So, what exactly is allowed under the new guidelines? Here’s all you need to know.
What are the rules under which malls can operate?
- Shopping malls and market complexes will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm from 5 August
- However, theatres, food courts or restaurants will remain shut
- Kitchens of restaurants will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators is done
Is the odd-even scheme for shops in market places still in place?
No, all shops in the market place can remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, including the non-essential shops.
Can I order non-essential items from e-commerce websites?
Yes, delivery of non-essential items by e-commerce websites is allowed from 5 August.
What does the new guidelines say about office strength?
- All government offices will function with 15% strength or 15 people – whichever is more
- Private offices, on the other hand, will operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more
Do I still need an e-pass to enter Mumbai?
Yes, you would still need an e-pass to enter Mumbai. However, people will be allowed to go to office or other essential purposes on showing proper identification.
What are the rules for travelling via public/private transport?
The following are the number of people allowed under each category:
- Taxi, cab aggregator: A driver with three passengers
- Rickshaw: Two passengers along with the rickshaw rider
- Four wheeler: A driver and three passengers
- Two-wheeler: One driver and a passenger with helmet and mask for both
When will the Mumbai local begin to function for general public?
There has been no announcement made in this regard yet.
I would like to play tennis in the local park. Is that allowed?
- Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton will be allowed with physical distancing
- Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate
Until when will these restrictions remain in place?
These restrictions/relaxations will be in place till 31 August, after which fresh guidelines will be issued.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.