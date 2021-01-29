Mumbai Local Trains Open To Public From 1 Feb: Know the Time Slots
While the services had re-started in phases, this will be the first time the local trains have opened for public.
The Mumbai local trains – suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic – are all set to resume services for general public on Monday, 1 February. While the services had re-started in phases in 2020, this will be the first time the local trains have opened to the common public.
However, this comes with certain time restrictions. Here’s what we know so far:
What are the time slots in which common public will be allowed to use local trains?
- From the time when services begin till 7:00 am
- 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- 9:00 pm until the last train
Who will be allowed at all times?
The local train services will be restricted to the essential services staff only as is being permitted currently from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm – essentially, the peak hours.
But how will the authorities avoid peak hour traffic?
Government offices have been asked to enforce staggered timings so that there is no overcrowding at peak hours.
I have to take the local train every day for work. What precautions should I take?
- Wear a mask during the course of the travel
- Maintain at least 2 metre distance with your co-passenger
- While it is not mandatory to wear gloves, you can wear gloves as a precautionary measure to avoid touching surfaces
- Carry as few things as possible like bag, keys, laptop, etc
- When you reach your destination, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds
- When you return home, sanitise the things you use on a regular basis
- Wash the mask and set it aside for drying
The validity of my season pass expired during lockdown. How can I renew it?
The validity of the season ticket to the extent of days lost has been extended already. Fresh tickets and season tickets are also being issued.
