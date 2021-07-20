Monkey B Virus Death Recorded in China: What is It? How Does It Spread?

China recorded the first case of Monkey B virus (BV) after a 53-year-old Beijing-based veterinarian was infected, following the dissection of two dead monkeys, reported China CDC Weekly.

While the vet passed away in May, the news of his death came out earlier in July, raising concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Monkey B virus? How does it spread? Is it a cause for concern?

Here's all you need to know.