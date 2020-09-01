Maha ‘Unlock 4’ SOPs: What’s Allowed? What Are Quarantine Norms?
Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not under the fresh guidelines in Maharashtra. Read on.
The Maharashtra government on Monday, 31 August, announced 'Unlock 4' guidelines, easing significant restrictions including the curbs on inter-district movement of people and allowing hotels and lodges to function to their full capacity.
Here's what's allowed and what's not under the fresh guidelines. Read on.
What are the new activities/services that are allowed?
- Hotels and lodges are not allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity
- There will be no restriction on inter-district travel of people and goods
- No separate permission/approval or e-pass will be required for people who are travelling to the state
What are the quarantine norms if I am travelling to Maharashtra from outside the state?
All asymptomatic passengers who enter the state by air/road or train will have to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine.
But what if I want to travel to Mumbai for business or family emergency. Should I still undergo quarantine?
Passengers who are coming to the state for a short duration of less than a week and have planned for onward/return journey will have to share the details of the same and will be exempted from isolation.
However, these passengers will not be allowed into containment zone areas.
What does the SOP say about reopening of private offices?
- All private offices may operate up to 30% strength as per requirement
- Staggering of office timings is encouraged
- A Vigilance Officer will be appointed within every office to ensure social distancing, maintaining of norms and to ensure all employees wear face mask at all times
What about government offices?
- Group A and Group B Officers at 100% strength in the entire State of Maharashtra
- Other ranks to attend the office with 30% strength or minimum 30 employees whichever is more
- Again, each government office will have a Vigilance Officer
What activities/services are still not allowed?
- Schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed till at least 30 September
- Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls
- International Air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA
- Metro Rail
- Social /political/ Sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.