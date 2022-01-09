FAQ: Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew, Shuts Down Schools & Colleges Till 15 Feb

In view of the COVID surge in Maharashtra, the state government imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs on Saturday, 8 January, including a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday, 10 January.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 41,434 new COVID cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths on Saturday, 8 January. The active cases currently stand at 1,73,238. Further, the number of Omicron cases has risen to 1,009 in the state.