FAQ: Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew, Shuts Down Schools & Colleges Till 15 Feb
What are the new curbs? Will cinema theatres shut down? Here’s all you need to know.
In view of the COVID surge in Maharashtra, the state government imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs on Saturday, 8 January, including a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday, 10 January.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 41,434 new COVID cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths on Saturday, 8 January. The active cases currently stand at 1,73,238. Further, the number of Omicron cases has risen to 1,009 in the state.
Are people free to move before the night curfew?
The order states that the movement of people in groups of five or more is barred from 5 am to 11 pm and that no visitors will be allowed in government offices.
Will gyms be open?
No, all gyms, beauty salons, zoos, museums, entertainment parks, and swimming pools have been shut down.
Will hair cutting salons be open?
Yes, hair cutting salons and malls will be open to operate, but at 50 percent capacity.
What about schools and colleges?
Schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will remain closed till 15 February, with few exceptions in Maharashtra.
Will private offices be shut down?
The state government has asked private offices to operate at 50 percent capacity and only fully vaccinated employees can attend the office physically.
Will cinema halls and restaurants be operational?
Yes, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, and auditoriums will operate at 50 percent seating capacity till 10 pm.
The order reads, “restaurants will operate between 8 am and 10 pm with mandatory disclosure of full capacity and the present number of visitors on a noticeboard...the same rules for cinema theatres as well.”
How many people are allowed in marriages and funerals?
A maximum of 50 persons are allowed in marriages while only 20 people are allowed in funerals in last rites. Further, 50 people are allowed in social, religious, cultural, political gatherings.
