Kerala to Go Under ‘Triple Lockdown’: What’s Allowed, What’s Not
Four worst-affected districts will be under ‘triple lockdown’ – What will be open? Which services can operate?
On Sunday, 16 May, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Twitter a ‘triple lockdown’ for one week to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in Kerala. The general lockdown will continue till 23 May in the other ten districts.
Read on for the breakdown of what’s allowed and what’s not.
What is the situation in Kerala?
As of Monday, 17 May, Kerala reported 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths.
The spread of the virus in Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts in Kerala is severe.
What is a triple lockdown?
According to The Indian Express, triple lockdown involves police interventions at three levels to curb the spread by restricting movement – general containment strategy, specific clusters, and houses of those infected.
Which shops are allowed to remain open?
- Grocery stores, vegetable and fruit shops, shops selling fish, meat, and other cold storage items can remain functional for three days a week from 8 am to 2 pm.
- Shops in Ernakulam can be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
- There may be some changes in the days and timings for other districts.
- Ration shops, Maveli and SupplyCo shops, and other public distribution shops can function until 5 pm.
- There are no restrictions on medical shops, stores selling medical equipment, hospital, and labs.
Which services can function?
Distribution of milk and newspapers is permitted until 8 am.
- Employees of the electrical and telecommunications sectors can travel around the district with their identification cards.
- Domestic help and home nurses are allowed to travel using a pass acquired from the Kerala Police.
- Banks in Ernakulam can work on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 am until 2 pm with minimum staff.
- ATMs can remain operational.
- Petrol pumps can continue to function.
- E-commerce and delivery services are allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm.
What are the restrictions on restaurants?
- Restaurants are allowed to operate from 8 am to 7:30 pm.
- Home deliveries are allowed, but dine-in and parcel facilities are not permitted.
- Food carts and street hawkers cannot operate.
Is travelling between districts allowed?
- Only one entrance and exit to the four districts will be open for essential travel, the rest will be closed.
- Special passes must be obtained from the police for travel between districts.
- Construction firms and plantations have been directed not to source labourers from other districts and states.
- Roads leading to panchayats that are classified containment zones will be barricaded.
What about events and functions?
- It is advised that weddings, funerals, and other functions should be postponed.
- Those functions that were pre-planned before the lockdown may continue with a maximum of 20 attendees, but they must be registered on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.
Can places of worship remain open?
All places of worship must remain closed.
