Kerala: Night Curfew and Sunday Lockdown To Be Withdrawn, Says CM Vijayan
The test positivity rate (TPR) has declined to 15.87 percent, after testing 1,62,428 samples in a span of 24 hours.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, 7 September, announced the state government’s decision to lift the night curfew and withdraw the Sunday lockdown.
Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday was imposed after daily cases had risen to more than 30,000 following Onam celebrations.
CM Vijayan also announced that classes for final-year, undergraduate and postgraduate students in higher educational institutions will begin from 4 October, while details regarding the opening of educational institutions are being worked out, Mint reported.
He added that a decision on the opening of schools will be taken later.
The announcement came as Kerala recorded 25,772 new COVID cases and 189 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 42,53,298 and total number of deaths to 21,820.
The state had been reporting over 30,000 cases for several days until 3 September, after which the cases have gradually declined.
The number of active cases in the state is 2,37,045.
This also comes amid the death of a 12-year-old boy due to Nipah virus in Kerala on 5 September, after which the state was put on high alert.
(With inputs from Mint)
