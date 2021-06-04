‘Strict’ Restrictions in Kerala Till 9 June: What’s On, What’s Not
Kerala goes into lockdown again from 5 June to 9 June. Here are the restrictions.
In an effort to reduce COVID-19 cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced lockdown restrictions in Kerala on Thursday, 3 June. Strict restrictions will be enforced from 5 June to 9 June.
According to the Press Information Bureau in Kerala, Kerala reported 25,84,853 confirmed cases and 9,375 deaths as of 4 June.
What services/establishments can be open? Who can work? Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not, as reported by The News Minute.
Which shops are allowed to function?
- Stores selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products, meat and fish, and bakeries can function.
- Ration shops under PDS are allowed to remain open.
- Stores selling animal fodder, and poultry and cattle feed can remain open.
- Shops selling building material, electrical and plumbing equipment, raw material for industries, and packing material are allowed to remain open.
What about those institutions that currently have permission to function? Till when can they operate?
They can only function until 7:00 pm on Friday, 4 June. They will not be allowed from 5 June to 9 June.
Who can still work?
- Sanitation workers are permitted to work at private establishments during the lockdown.
- Cutting and transportation of rubberwood and replantation are allowed.
Can government institutions run?
- Earlier, it had been decided that government and public sector institutions, cooperative officers and commissions can work with 50 per cent attendance from 7 June. However, the date has now been pushed back to 10 June.
Do I need to carry a COVID negative certificate to travel within the state?
- No. If you have permission to travel within the state during lockdown, you are not required to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate with you.
- Only those coming into Kerala from outside the state will need such certificates.
What needs to be done if there is a COVID case in my residential complex?
- The guidelines encourage office-bearers of resident’s associations to be alert and ensure inhouse containment activities.
- The flat number where the case has been reported should be displayed and health authorities should be informed promptly.
- The guidelines also urge people to take utmost care not to ostracise the infected individuals.
