Karnataka's New Rules for Visitors From Maharashtra: RT-PCR Needed?
Those who are visiting for two days or less need not produce a negative COVID-19 test report.
In the wake of a decline in COVID cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government on Tuesday, 9 November, announced that those travelling on short trips from the neighbouring state need not carry a negative RT-PCR test report.
Who is exempted? How long can your visit be? Here’s all you need to know:
Who Is Exempted From Carrying the Negative RT-PCR Report?
Those who are visiting for two days or less need not produce a negative COVID-19 test report. However, travellers have been asked to carry a self-declaration form with them stating that that are asymptomatic.
What About the Vaccination Status?
The government’s order stated that the visitors must have been administered with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination and should follow appropriate protocols during their visit.
The rules will be applicable to those travelling by bus, rail, and air for a period of two days or less in Karnataka. Moreover, the visitors will have to show a valid return ticket to confirm their period of visit.
What Are Some Other Rules?
Meanwhile, thermal scanning on arrival is a must as per the directives of the health department.
Persons complying with all the norms may be exempted from carrying a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report.
According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Karnataka Health Department, Karnataka had 293 new COVID cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29.90 lakh and the death toll to 38,122.
