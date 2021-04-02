Fresh COVID-19 SOP In Karnataka: What’s Open? What’re the Rules?
With restrictions on cinema halls, educational institutions & public gatherings, here’s what’s allowed in Karnataka.
With Karnataka reporting over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and Bengaluru Urban topping the number of infections, the state government on Friday, 2 April, issued fresh guidelines.
Do I need a COVID-negative certificate to enter Bengaluru?
Not at the moment. While the corporation had suggested this measure to curb the spread of cases, the proposal was not given a nod by the state government.
What are the fresh restrictions on educational institutions?
- Physical classes from 6 to 9, including Vidyagama, will be suspended.
- However, it will continue for classes 10, 11 and 12. But, attendance will not be mandatory.
- Classes for higher and professional courses will be suspended.
- Boarding and residential institutions shall be closed except for those in classes 10,11 and 12.
Are there restrictions at religious places?
- Religious gatherings are completely prohibited.
- However, people may visit places of worship.
What about restaurants, cinema halls?
- Restaurants and cinema halls can remain open. But the capacity cannot exceed 50 percent. This includes customers in pubs and bars as well.
- However, gyms and swimming pools – even those within apartment complexes – should be shut.
Can shopping malls remain open?
Yes, but if found flouting COVID norms, they can be ordered to remain shut for an indefinite period.
How many people are allowed at weddings and funerals?
Only 200 people are allowed for weddings and 50 are allowed to attend funerals.
