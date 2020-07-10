FAQ: What Does It Mean for the Coronavirus to Be Airborne?

On Tuesday, 8 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged that there is “emerging evidence” that the novel coronavirus may be airborne after an open letter by 239 scientists asked the agency to revise its guidelines.

A WHO official said that airborne transmission in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated spaces cannot be ruled out, but further assessment is needed for airborne transmission to be definitive, reported the BBC.

The scientists have urged that with significant evidence emerging for smaller or bigger particles remaining in the air, the safety and precautionary protocols would have to be updated to cater to airborne transmission as well.