Govt Presents 3 Data Sets on India's Vaccine Output; Real Numbers a Mystery

In response to questions on India’s monthly vaccine (Covishield and Covaxin) production, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar provided three different sets of numbers in the Rajya Sabha.

Further, the numbers of the world’s largest vaccine drive, don’t match what the government had earlier told the Supreme Court in affidavits, Times of India reported.

Expected Increase

She added that the monthly vaccine production capacity is planned to be increased: