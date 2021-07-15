US-Donated Vaccines Reach Neighbours But India's Batch Delayed By Legalities

More than a month after United States President Joe Biden announced his plans of distributing 80 million COVID vaccine shots across the world, India still finds itself mired in legal hurdles, slowing the country’s fight against the pandemic.

The United States on Tuesday, 13 July, said that it was awaiting the Indian government's permission to send COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price was quoted as saying, "We are ready to ship the vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India.”

While Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh have already received the US' help, what are the hurdles when it comes to India?