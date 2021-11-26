FAQ: India To Resume Regular International Flights, What Are the New Rules?
Regular flights, however, will not resume for 14 countries, where the COVID-19 caseload is high.
Following a spell of coronavirus-induced suspension, India is slated to resume its scheduled international flights from 15 December, reported PTI, citing the Aviation Ministry.
Scheduled International flights were suspended in India following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
So how does the country plan to resume its International flight operations after a long pause now? Here is all you need to know.
Which countries can operate flights in India?
Regular international flights will resume to and from all countries that are not considered 'at risk' by India.
Which countries aren't allowed to operate regular flights to India?
Regular flights will not resume for 14 'at risk' countries, where the COVID caseload is high.
The nations are the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Singapore, The Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.
Can countries 'at risk' still operate flights to India?
Yes. Countries that are in India's 'at risk' category can still operate 75 percent of pre-COVID scheduled international flight operations if they have an air bubble arrangement with India.
"These flights can be Indian or foreign carrier, whichever is higher or a minimum of seven frequencies per week subject to availability of entitlements under bilateral agreements will be permitted," The Indian Express reported quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
What are the rules for 'at risk' countries that do not have air bubble arrangement with India?
If a country that has been considered 'at risk' by India does not have an air bubble arrangement with the country then only 50 percent of 'bilateral capacity entitlements or 50 percent of pre-COVID operations of Indian or foreign carrier, whichever is higher', would be allowed, The Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from PTI, Hindustan Times, and The Indian Express)
