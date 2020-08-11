FAQ: How Will India Celebrate Independence Day Amid COVID-19?

In less than a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, marking India's 74th Independence Day on 15 August. However, the celebrations this year will be low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly only 20 percent of the usual number of VVIPs and other invitees will be present to view the PM’s speech live.

So, how is India planning to ring in the Independence Day? What will be different? Read on.