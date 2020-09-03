FAQs: What Are New Clinical Protocols for COVID-19 ICU Treatment?

Sudden deaths have been reported both at presentation to emergency department (ED) as well as in hospital. Possible reasons for the same include a sudden cardiac event/ ACS, preceding silent hypoxia that went unnoticed, or due to athrombotic complication such as pulmonary thromboembolism.

Patients with significant risk factors, who are more susceptible to developing a more severe COVID-19 infection, or those with prior comorbid conditions such as CAD orchronic lung disease, should be strictly monitored for their saturation. They should not be permitted to move unattended. Anticoagulant should be used in all at-risk patients who do not have any risk of bleeding.