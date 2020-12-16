FAQ: What’s HSRP? Why Will Vehicles Without It Be Fined in Delhi?
How much will you be fined for not getting this on your vehicle? Here’s all you need to know.
The Delhi transport department had asked people living in the capital city to get high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers fixed on their vehicles. Those vehicles without these would be fined starting 15 December.
What’s exactly HSRP? How much will you be fined for not getting it on your vehicle? Here’s all you need to know.
What is HSRP?
High-security registration plates or HSRP is a chromium-based hologram. This is applied by hot stamping on the number plates, both on the front and back, with laser-branding of a permanent identification number.
What are colour-coded stickers?
The colour-coded or stickers on vehicles are for identifying them based on their fuel type. For example, those vehicles that need petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers, reported LiveMint.
These will also have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, among others.
How can I get HSRP and colour-coded stickers?
“The owners of old/existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle’s make) for getting affixed HSRP and or colour coded stickers on their vehicles," the transport department’s statement suggests.
How much will I be fined for not having HSRP?
Delhiites can be fined Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.
Wait, but what is the advantage of getting HSRP?
The main reason for this becoming mandatory is that number plates are easy to switch and be tampered with. A HSRP comes with "non -removable snap lock" and is not easy to replace, reported Times of India, adding that this will help track stolen vehicles that are otherwise replaced with new registration plates easily.
What if I have applied for HSRP and have not gotten it yet?
The vehicles that have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined for now. However, the owner of the vehicle will have to show the slip of the application for the same.
I live in Noida and have UP registration on my vehicle. Is it mandatory for me to get it?
Currently, this applies only to the vehicles with Delhi registration.
(With inputs from Times of India, LiveMint)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.