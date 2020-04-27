Summer has set in and temperature is on the rise. A lingering question in all our minds, thanks to the multitude of WhatsApp messages, remain: Can we use air conditioners during the coronavirus pandemic or does it increase our risk of getting infected?As scientists continue to debate whether using ACs amid coronavirus outbreak is safe – given the evidence that it is not air-borne, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has issued a set of guidelines that are to be followed during the pandemic.Here's all you should know about the Centre’s dos and don’ts for the use of air conditioners, evaporative coolers and electric fans.What is the ideal air conditioner temperature amid the pandemic?The temperature of home-run ACs should be between 24 and 30 degrees centigrade, says the guidelines issued by the CPWD.It also says that one must maintain relative humidity between 40 and 70 percent. This means that those in humid climates should set temperature closer to 24 degree centigrade and those in dry climates must set the temperature closer to or at 30 degree centigrade.Those in dry climates can also use fans to increase air movement while using ACs. The report states that:“When we breathe dry air the mucous membrane in the lungs becomes dry. The fluid over lining of the cells becomes more viscous, and the little hairs called cilia, which protect our lungs from deep settling of viable and non-viable particles, cannot work and particles settle more deeply in the lungs.”FAQ: MHA Allows More Shops to Function – What All Is Open Now?What other precautions should you take while using ACs?Keep your windows slightly open to ensure re-circulation of air.Rooms should be kept ventilated even when ACs are not running.As a precaution, frequency of servicing the AC can be increased.“Recirculation of cool air by room air conditioners must be accompanied by outdoor air intake through slightly open windows and exhaust,” the report adds.What precautions should you take if you own an evaporative cooler?All coolers must be fitted with filters.The guideline also asks us to make sure that the air cooler is kept clean, disinfected and water is drained and refilled frequently.Again, windows must be kept open to release open air.The centre does not recommend the use of portable coolers that do not draw outdoor air. “Evaporative coolers must draw air from outside to ensure good ventilation and those that do not draw outdoor air are not recommended.”FAQ: Can I Donate Blood Amid COVID-19 Crisis? What Should I Know?Are there any guidelines for using fans?Yes, there are. And yes, you heard me right. According to the Centre’s advisory:You should keep your windows open while using electric fans.If you have an exhaust fan located nearby, then you can use that too for better ventilation.