FAQ: How to Spot Fake COVID Vaccines? Govt SOPs to Check Authenticity
Here's how you can check if your vaccine is fake or not.
After the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded an alert for counterfeit versions of India-made Covishield in South-East Asia and Africa, the Centre issued guidelines to help people identify whether they are being given authentic vaccines.
How to spot fake vaccines? Here's what the government guidelines say:
Covishield
Check the label of the vaccine. The Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured Covishield would have a dark green shade label.
The aluminium flip-off seal is also in dark green.
The brand name with the trademark is mentioned on the vial.
The label would also have 'CGS NOT FOR SALE' printed on it.
Look out for the SII logo.
The entire label has been given a special honeycomb effect.
Covaxin
Check for holographic effect on COVAXIN spelling.
There will be a green foil effect on the 'X' in COVAXIN spelling.
The micro text hidden in the label claims Dots, which is written as Covaxin.
Sputnik V
Sputnik has two different labels, since it is manufactured from two different sites.
However, all the other information is the same except for the manufacturer's name.
For all the imported products till now, the English label is only available on the front and back of the carton of five ampoule pack.
On all other sides, including the primary label on the ampoule, it is in Russian.
