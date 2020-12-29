FAQ: What’s the Co-Win App? How To Register on It for Vaccination?

As dry run for the coronavirus vaccination is underway in four states, the focus – along with what happens at the vaccination site – is on the registration for the process.

At a press conference earlier in December, the government had announced a mobile application ‘Co-WIN’, that will facilitate the entire process of vaccination – from registration for the shot to tracking the after-effects of the same.

What is this application, that is expected to help both Indian citizens and the administration? While the app is yet to be released for public, here’s what we know about it.