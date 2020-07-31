How To Take Part in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials? Will I Get Paid?

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin is undergoing Phase-1 human trials across 12 cities. Patna AIIMS, Delhi AIIMS, PGIMS Rohtak are among the 14 research institutes that have been chosen as trial sites.

FIT reached out to Patna AIIMS and PGIMS, Rohtak to understand who can take part in the trials, how many volunteers have registered so far and how does one participate in the trials.

According to reports, 250 volunteers have registered with PGIMS and nearly 3500 have registered with AIIMS, Delhi.