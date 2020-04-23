FAQ: How Should I Clean and Reuse My Handmade Mask?
Irrespective of which part of India you are living in, wearing a face mask, preferably a handmade one, is mandatory in all public spaces. While we have learnt how to make our own face covers, the dos and don’ts of wearing the same – are we cleaning the mask properly before reusing them? How does the government recommend we clean our handmade masks?
Here’s a short primer.
How should I clean my handmade mask?
The advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in April recommends three ways of cleaning a handmade mask.
- Wash the mask in soap and warm water. Then, dry it in the sun for at least five hours
- Place the mask in water (preferably with salt added) inside a pressure cooker. Boil for at least 10 minutes, and leave to dry
- Wash and clean with soap. Apply heat on the face cover for up to 5 minutes by using an iron
How often should I wash my handmade mask?
The health ministry advisory recommends that you clean your mask after every use.
How should I store my handmade face mask?
The face mask, after being cleaned, can be sealed in a clean plastic bag or a zip-lock cover.
What other should I keep in mind while using a handmade mask?
- Remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds before wearing the face cover
- When your homemade face cover feels damp, immediately clean it and switch to another mask meanwhile
- Never share your mask with anyone else
- Do not reuse the face cover without cleaning it
