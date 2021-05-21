How Ventilation Prevents COVID Spread? SOP for Homes, Offices

The Government of India on Thursday, 20 May, released new guidelines to stop the transmission of COVID-19 via aerosols and droplets, the key transmission mode of the SARS-CoV-2 that can travel through the air up to 10 metres.

The advisory from the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser stated that the droplets released by an infected person can land on various surfaces and that the virus can survive for a long time.

So, what are some of the effective ways to increase ventilation? Here’s what the guidelines say.