FAQ: What Activities Are Allowed During Lockdown Post 20 April?
In a fresh set of guidelines for the extension of nationwide lockdown, the Centre on Wednesday, 15 April, said that “select additional activities” will be allowed after 20 April.
What do the guidelines say? Which are the activities that will be allowed post 20 April?
Read on.
What will be different after 20 April?
The nationwide lockdown will continue till 3 May. And starting 20 April, select few activities will be allowed. However, the exemptions will be operationalised by the state government and district administration based on strict compliance of existing guidelines of social distancing.
PM Narendra Modi too, in his address on 14 April, said that “strict lockdown” will be followed till 20 April, post which relaxation of norms may be allowed after evaluation. This will be done after analysing the spread of coronavirus, especially in hotspots.
Which are the ‘select activities’ that will be allowed?
- The activities permitted include agriculture, horticulture, farming, procurement of agricultural products and the operation of mandis.
- Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including supply chain) and reparations will remain open from 20 April, along with 'custom hiring centres' related to farm machinery.
- Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices will also remain open from 20 April.
- Construction of medical infrastructure, including the manufacture of ambulances, has also been permitted from that date.
- Manufacturing, industrial units with access control in SEZs, Export Oriented Units, industrial estates, industrial townships to be allowed to function from April 20.
The home ministry said permitted industries must make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises or adjacent buildings by observing social distancing norms.
Will some services also be allowed to operate post 20 April?
Yes, the services that are allowed as per the guidelines are:
- Highway dhabas, truck repair shops, as well as call centres for government activities
- Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairmen, plumbers, motor-mechanics, carpenters will be allowed from 20 April
Will the relaxation be applicable to the hotspots as well?
The various exemptions given from 20 April will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones, the ministry clarified.
The MHA also asserted that state/UT governments should "not dilute lockdown guidelines in any manner" and they "may impose stricter measures as per local requirements."
Which activities continue to be prohibited till 3 May?
- All domestic and international travel of passengers
- Passenger movement by trains and buses for public transport
- Metro rail services in all cities
- Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons
- All educational institutions, training and coaching centers will remain closed
- Taxis and cab aggregators
- All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums
- All social/political/sports/academic/cultural gatherings or events
- All religious places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited
- In case of funerals, a congregation of more than 20 people will not be permitted
