Holi in UP: What Are the COVID Restrictions? Are Visitors Allowed?

As per government’s directions, great caution must be exercised amid upcoming festivals and no procession or social programme can be organised without prior permission from the state administration.

Even after receiving permission, use of masks, adherence of social distancing norms and availability of sanitisers is mandatory at the event or procession.

People older than 60 years of age, younger than 10 years of age and those suffering from serious illnesses must not be permitted to participate in these events and processions.