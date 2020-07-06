Himachal Reopens for Tourists – What Must I Know Before Visiting?
As Himachal Pradesh reopens its doors to domestic tourists, here’s what you need to know.
After being under lockdown for more than three months, Himachal Pradesh has decided to allow the entry of outsiders and tourists into the state.
However, the government has listed a series of guidelines for the tourists to follow, including a COVID-19 negative test, if they wish to visit.
So, here's all you need to know about visiting Himachal Pradesh amid the pandemic.
Is it safe to go on vacations and trips right now?
Not really. The number the cases across the country is spiking every day, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommends that people step out of their homes only for essential purposes.
How is the COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh?
The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh is comparatively low as compared to other states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and many others. As on Sunday, 5 July, there were a total of 1,063 cases, of which 724 had recovered and 315 were active.
I want to visit Himachal Pradesh. Should I get tested for coronavirus before visiting?
According to the Himachal Pradesh government, yes. The order says that tourists should have been tested for COVID-19 by an ICMR-accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry.
But, how do I get a COVID-19 test if I do not show any symptoms?
As per latest government guidelines, only those people who show symptoms of coronavirus and their primary contacts (even if they are asymptomatic) are eligible to get tested for the virus.
Therefore, it is not clear how a person can get a COVID-19-negative certificate for visiting Himachal.
Are there restrictions on booking a place of stay?
- Anyone visiting Himachal should stay for at least 5 days or more.
- Only those with prior hotel bookings with at least 5 days will be allowed entry.
Do I need an e-pass to enter Himachal?
- All those who travel inter-state must register on covid19epass.hp.gov.in for an e-pass.
- Those who are travelling by road are also required to register their their vehicles.
What happens when I return to my home state? Will I have to undergo quarantine?
Yes, you have to undergo qurantine as per your state's protocol.
For example, if someone from Delhi visits Himachal, then on return they have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.
However, if they show symptoms on arrival, they will be sent to institutional quarantine. This would differ from state to state.
What precautions should be taken by individuals while visiting public places?
- Face covers/masks have to be worn at all times.
- Physical distancing of at least six feet to be maintained as far as feasible.
- Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.
- Do not enter a store/restaurant/beach if it is crowded.
What are the general precautions that I must follow when in a hotel/restaurant or resort?
- Room service to be encouraged, instead of dine-in.
- The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.
- Seating arrangements to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50 percent of seating capacity to be permitted.
- Disposable menus are advised to be used.
- Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.
- Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms among patrons.
What happens if a tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh?
The government has not issued clear guidelines on this. However, if a person tests positive for coronavirus in the state, they are most likely to be quarantined there until they recover.
