11 'Foreign Dog' Breeds Banned in Gurugram: What You Need To Know
The order has triggered some confusion among dog owners, who say it has raised more questions than answers.
Amid a rise in dog attacks across India, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurugram on Tuesday, 15 November, issued directions to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ban pet dogs of 11 foreign breeds with immediate effect.
The forum also directed the MCG to take into custody a pet dog who had attacked a domestic worker in Gurugram in August, and pay compenstaion of Rs 2 lakh to the woman who was attacked, according to The Times of India. So which breeds have been banned? What happens to dog owners who already have these dogs? The Quint answers your questions.
Which dog breeds have been banned?
Eleven breeds have been banned and they are:
American Pit-bull Terrier
Dogo Argentino
Rottweiller
Neapolitan Mastiff
Boerboel
Presa Canario
Wolf Dog
Bandog
American Bulldog
Fila Brasileiro
Cane Corso
What happens to these breeds?
As per the directions the MCG will cancel all the licence/s if any issued to dog owners of the above breeds, with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs immediately.
What are the other directions by the forum?
The forum also directed the MCG to make registration of pet dogs compulsory with effect from 15 November and to issue licenses at a fee of at least Rs 12,000 per year with a renewal fee every year of not less than Rs 10,000 per year.
As per the order, every registered dog will have to wear a collar which shall be attached to a metal token and a metal chain. One family can keep only one dog and whenever the registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap.
It further stated that those found violating the aforesaid provisions, would have their dog immediately taken into custody by the MCG and that a fine of “not less than Rs 20,000 and extending upto Rs 2 lakh” would be imposed on the violator and in default of the provisions, he will incur “imprisonment not less than one month which may extend upto two years”.
What about stray dogs?
The forum also directed the civic body to take all stray dogs within its limits into custody with immediate effect and keep them in dog pounds or at a place maintained by the MCG near Basai village, with the help of NGOs.
“For stray dogs, in case of dog bite cases, the minimum compensation shall not be less than Rs 20,000 which may extend up to Rs 2 lakh depending on the nature and gravity of the injuries suffered by the victim,” it said, adding that the MCG was further directed to come up with appropriate rules in light of these directions within three months.
What triggered this response?
The district consumer forum was hearing the case of a domestic help, Munni, who was attacked by a Dogo Argentino, which was not on a leash, in August this year in Civil Lines.
She suffered injuries to her head, and following the incident, an FIR was registered. The forum ordered an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to be paid to the victim by the dog's owner.
The forum noted that the medical records indicated that the complainant had to undergo protracted follow-up medical treatment and care at Safdarjung hospital. It added that since the owner had violated the law of the land by keeping a banned breed (Dogo Argentino) as a pet dog, the MCG was at liberty to recover the Rs 2 lakh from the dog owner, according to The Indian Express.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Times of India. )
