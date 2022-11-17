11 'Foreign Dog' Breeds Banned in Gurugram: What You Need To Know

The forum also directed the MCG to make registration of pet dogs compulsory with effect from 15 November and to issue licenses at a fee of at least Rs 12,000 per year with a renewal fee every year of not less than Rs 10,000 per year.

As per the order, every registered dog will have to wear a collar which shall be attached to a metal token and a metal chain. One family can keep only one dog and whenever the registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap.

It further stated that those found violating the aforesaid provisions, would have their dog immediately taken into custody by the MCG and that a fine of “not less than Rs 20,000 and extending upto Rs 2 lakh” would be imposed on the violator and in default of the provisions, he will incur “imprisonment not less than one month which may extend upto two years”.