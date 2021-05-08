What’s Allowed as Tamil Nadu Goes into Total Lockdown for 2 Weeks?
Tamil Nadu will be in lockdown from 10 to 24 May.
The new MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu has announced a complete lockdown in the state in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The lockdown has been announced for two weeks – from 10 May to 24 May.
Here's a lowdown of what is permitted, and what's not.
Firstly, What About Food?
Grocery shops, vegetable shops, meat shops and ration shops are permitted till 12 noon, but they are not allowed to use air conditioners.
Fertiliser and fodder shops are also open.
E-commerce delivery is allowed only for food, groceries and meat.
No public allowed at places of worship
Petrol bunks to be open
Restaurants can only function as take-aways from 6-9am, 12-3pm, 6-9pm and Swiggy and Zomato deliveries are allowed only then
Tea shops are allowed to remain open till 12 noon.
What About Transport?
No cabs or autos will be available, except for travel to hospital, weddings, funerals, for exam-related work and emergency work.
No international flights are allowed.
An e-pass will be granted for those travelling from other states and countries.
Petrol bunks will remain open.
What About Banks And Offices?
Banks, insurance offices and ATMs are allowed to function with 50 percent staff.
State government offices except secretariat, health and family welfare department, revenue department, disaster management, police, home guards, fire and rescue services, prisons, district administration, district trade centres, electricity, water, local body authorities, forest department, treasuries, social welfare and women’s rights departments will not function during the lockdown. These restrictions will be in force for the offices of the Union government also.
Courier and postal services will be allowed.
All private establishments, except those provided with exemptions, are prohibited from functioning from their office spaces. They shall instruct employees to work from home.
Will Marketplaces be Open?
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) will be shut during full lockdown. However, on 8 and 9 May, shops will be open from 6am till 9pm.
Will Hotels be Operational?
Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms. Hotels and lodges are not open to the public. They will only be available for business and medical purposes.
What Are The Rules for Outdoor Gatherings And Recreation?
No social, political, entertainment, sports, or educational gathering, in closed or open areas, is allowed.
Beauty salons, spas etc are prohibited from functioning.
All places of worship will be closed to the public.
All clubs, bars, auditoriums, amusement parks, meeting halls are also banned from operating.
What About Tourism?
Tourism has been banned at hill stations like Yercaud, Nilgiris and Kodaikanal. All beaches will also remain inaccessible to the public.
