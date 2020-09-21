COVID-19 FAQ: What is the Feluda Test? How Does It Work? Its Cost?

The test employs indigenously developed CRISPR gene-editing technology to identify and target the genetic material of the novel coronavirus.

CRISPR, or Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, is a gene editing technology used in the treatment and prevention of diseases. The CRISPR technology can detect specific sequences of DNA within a gene, and is capable of altering it with the aid of enzyme-based molecular scissors in order to correct genetic defects.

Feluda is also the world’s first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to Dr Debojyoti Chakraborty, the Cas9 protein is barcoded to interact with the SARS-CoV-2 sequence in the patient’s genetic material.

The Cas9-SARS-CoV-2 complex is then transmitted to the paper strip, where using two lines (one control, one test) makes it possible to determine if the test sample is infected with COVID-19.