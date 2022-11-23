As Recession Fear Looms, Here's Where You Should Spend Your Money This Winter

On Saturday, 19 November, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos advised Americans to avoid splurging on new TVs, refrigerators, or cars during the coming holiday season because the US economy is likely to face a recession soon.

What has India said? India, however, has said we won't have to worry about a similar situation. According to former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar India will still grow at 6-7 percent in the next fiscal year even as the economy may be affected by uncertain global condition .

So, should you listen to Bezos? Or should you listen to the Indian government and be investing in something specific right now? The Quint spoke to tax and wealth management advisor Gauri Chadha and author and adjunct professor at National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), Monika Halan, to find out.