Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall at around 1 pm on Wednesday, 3 June, near Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra. To ensure the safety of people across the state and especially in the areas that are bracing for a direct impact, the Maharashtra government, Mumbai's civic body, and other emergency responders have issued lists of guidelines for people to follow during the cyclonic storm.What are the Dos listed out by the Maharashtra government and the BMC?Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors.Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag.Regularly inspect battery-operated as well as reserve power systems.Pay attention to the official instructions on television and radio.Charge emergency lights, phones, and power banks.If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter, and practise how all members of the house will use the space during the cyclone.Keep an emergency kit ready.Stay away from the windows. Close some windows and keep some windows open so that the pressure is maintained.Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from corners as debris often accumulates in corners.Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or a heavy table or desk and hold it tightly.Use your hands to protect your head and neck.Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls.If you find and open space and there is enough time, find shelter in the nearest pit or pasture.Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location.Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools.Store drinking water in a clean place (jugs, bottles, etc).Help people trapped or injured, provide first aid, as needed.Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report it to the gas company.Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell or rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call an electrician.Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, and neighbours.Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy.Fishermen should keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe placeWhat are the Don'ts listed out by the state government and the BMC?Don't spread or believe in rumours.Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone.Stay away from damaged buildings.Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm.Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.Fishermen should not venture out into the sea.What are the recommendations by the Mumbai police?The Mumbai Police has prohibited any presence or movement of people in public places along the coast, like beaches, promenades, parks, or any locations along the coastline.