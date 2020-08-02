FAQ: Will I be Quarantined After Arriving in India From Abroad?
Passengers traveling to India must fill an online self-declaration form 72 hours before departure.
Although the Indian government has extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till 31 August, 2020, fresh travel guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for international passengers arriving in India from the United States, Germany and France, under the travel bubbles arrangement.
What steps should I follow before arriving in India?
All passengers travelling to India must visit www.newdelhiaorport.in and fill a self-declaration form online atleast 72 hours before the scheduled travel. Those who are not able to fill this form online shall have to fill the same in duplicate in the flight and submit a copy of it to health or immigration officials present at the airport.
Will I be quarantined after arriving in India?
Yes, incoming international passengers will have to submit an undertaking on the above-mentioned portal stating that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. This would include a seven-day paid quarantine, the cost of which shall be borne by the passenger, followed by seven-day isolation at home with self-monitoring.
What if I am travelling on emergency? will I allowed to go home?
Yes, according to the guidelines, ‘only for compelling reasons or cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness or parents with children of the age of 10 years or below’ home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.
However, such passengers must apply to the said portal atleast 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by government, as reflected in the portal, shall be final.
Will I be exempted from quarantine if I have a COVID-19 negative certificate?
Yes, travelers may be exempted from institutional quarantine on arrival in India if they are able to submit a negative RT-PCR test certifying that they are COVID-19 negative. However, this test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to departure.
Passengers arriving in India must upload a certificate stating that they are COVID-19 negative on the portal. They must also submit a declaration stating that the certificate is genuine and that they will be liable to criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The report could also be produced on arrival in India.
Will I be allowed to board if I have symptoms of Coronavirus?
No, only asymptomatic travelers will be allowed to board their flights following thermal screening. Passengers are advised to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices and maintain social distance at all times.
Apart from this, wearing of mask and environmental, respiratory and hand hygiene are to be observed by all passengers and crew.
What process should I follow after Arriving in India?
Thermal screening of passengers will be done on arrival and the self-declaration form filled online shall have to be shown. Passengers found to be symptomatic shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.
What if I have not applied for exemption from institutional quarantine?
Such passengers will be taken to quarantine institutional facilities that will be arranged by respective respective state or UT governments. They will be kept under institutional quarantine for atleast seven days and will be tested according to ICMR guidelines.
