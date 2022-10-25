Cyclone Sitrang: Which Parts of India Will Be Affected? When Will It Be Safe?

The months of October-November and May-June see storms of severe intensity develop in the North Indian Ocean — comprising the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea — with an average of five developing in a calendar year. Over the past 131 years, October saw 61 storms brew in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC). The east coast, notably Odisha, has faced many of its severest storms in October, including the Super Cyclone of 1999.

“After the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon, there is a rise in ocean heating, which leads to a rise in sea surface temperature over the Bay of Bengal. The atmospheric moisture availability over the ocean region, too, is higher. So, when remnant systems from the South China Sea reach the Bay of Bengal, they get conducive conditions, aiding the formation and intensification of cyclones in October,” The Indian Express quoted Umasankar Das, IMD scientist from Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneshwar, as saying.

In some years, ocean-atmospheric factors hinder this phenomenon. For example, in 2020, weak La Nina conditions along the equatorial Pacific Ocean barred a cyclonic formation near India’s coasts.