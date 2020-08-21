FAQ: Can I Get a Life Insurance Policy Without Signing Any Forms?

A physical signature is a very important component of the entire life insurance buying process. This is significant because life insurance is a long-term contract and what is signed once will be applicable for the entire duration of the policy.

However, COVID-19 has changed the entire situation and now the insurance regulator IRDAI has allowed insurance companies to do away with the physical signature while issuing insurance policies. While this might seem convenient, there are a lot of factors involved and these need to be looked at carefully.